CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 21: The jersey of Danny Farquhar #43 of the Chicago White Sox (not pictured) is hung on the fence of the bullpen during the first inning of their game against the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. In yesterday's game, Farquhar passed out in the dugout after suffering a brain hemorrhage. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)
White Sox Weekly (4/21/18): Sox play for one of their own
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox Baseball: The guys and members of the Sox respond to the situation with Danny Farquhar and the perspective something like this brings to ‘real life vs. baseball’; Astros TV analyst and Sox ’05 World Series hero Geoff Blum joins the show; FOX 32 lead anchor Corey McPherrin shares some of his favorite Sox memories, and more.