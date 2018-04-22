× White Sox Weekly (4/21/18): Sox play for one of their own

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox Baseball: The guys and members of the Sox respond to the situation with Danny Farquhar and the perspective something like this brings to ‘real life vs. baseball’; Astros TV analyst and Sox ’05 World Series hero Geoff Blum joins the show; FOX 32 lead anchor Corey McPherrin shares some of his favorite Sox memories, and more.