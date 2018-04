× WGN Radio Theatre #276: 4-22-18

In this full show podcast, Carl and Lisa play crack the quote with listeners and Roger Badesch. Featured programs tonight include The Lucky Strike Program Starring Jack Benny, which tells a the story of Jack going to buy car. Murder at Midnight is featured at midnight and tells about a man poising his wife after a plot twist. Also, Columbia Presents Corwin describes the worlds greatest city at war. Tune in or visit WGN Radio Theatre on social media.