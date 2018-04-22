× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 4/22/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks with NPR Illinois Springfield correspondent, Brian Mackey, about the Financial Disclosure Reports and how the money candidates spend can impact voting. Brian and Rick also take a look at the latest entry in the race for Governor by Sam McCann and what this means for Bruce Rauner.



Next, Rick is joined by Democratic State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, and the Senior VP of advocacy and public policy at Thresholds, Heather O’Donnell, to discuss mental health funding in IL. Sara and Heather emphasize the need for a stronger mental health care system and the importance of allowing the services to be easily accessible for all.



Then, Rick speaks with State Sen. Karen McConnaughay about the importance of implementing a realistic state budget and finding a way to stabilize taxes while constructing a more stable economy throughout the state. Karen and Rick also touch on changes being made to create a balance of gun control safety for owners and the general public.

