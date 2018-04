× The latest developments in forensic science

Karen Conti is joined in studio by Chief of the Forensic Science Division at the Cook County Public Defender Office,┬áBrendan Max. Brendan shares the latest developments in forensic science including touch DNA; DNA phenotyping which could possibly allow police departments to draw a picture of a subject based off of solely a DNA sample; and the truth behind “matching” fingerprints.

