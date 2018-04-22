× The latest developments in forensic science

Karen Conti is joined in studio by Chief of the Forensic Science Division at the Cook County Public Defender Office, Brendan Max. Brendan shares the latest developments in forensic science including touch DNA; DNA phenotyping which could possibly allow police departments to draw a picture of a subject based off of solely a DNA sample; and the truth behind “matching” fingerprints.

