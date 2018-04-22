× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/22/18): Garry McCarthy candidly discusses when Rahm saw the Laquan McDonald video, Kasso reveres the power of goats, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Episode 100: John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member/columnist Kristen McQueary with a look at Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown’s plan to run for mayor of Chicago, Governor Bruce Rauner’s ability to coalesce the seemingly fractured Republican electorate, and Kristen’s new weekly column. Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy joins the podcast to lay out his campaign for mayor, posit a theory about the city’s handling of a controversial shooting involving Officer Robert Rialmo, and discuss the infamous shooting of Laquan McDonald. Plus, Kasso salutes the power of goats.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3494527/3494527_2018-04-21-183027.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

