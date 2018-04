× The art and science of hostage negotiation

As we reflect on the 25 Year Anniversary of the WACO Seige, Karen Conti speaks with the author of Fight or Flight: Negotiating Crisis on The Front Line, Dr. Andrew Young about hostage negotiations. Dr. Young provides details of what’s included in his book, while emphasizing the vitality of specific skills in order to successfully negotiate and resolve a situation.

