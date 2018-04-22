× Robert Wicken’s Takes Rookie Racing One Day at Time in New Series & New Home

Veteran Canadian driver Robert Wickens joins Dane “On The Road” to share the experience of joining the Verizon Indycar Series as well as joining Indiana as a resident with his Fiance’. Hear as Robert talks about the challenges of different styles of cars and racing here and in Europe and his thought process in preparation for his rookie season, taking it all one race at a time heading towards the 500. For more information on Robert, racing and the #6 team head to robertwickens.com.

