Pinch Hitters: Amy Guth's Earth Day Extravaganza

It’s Earth Day and Amy Guth is sitting in for Brian Noonan! Author Emily Belden stops by the studio to talk about her book “Hot Mess”; Senior Policy Advocate Susan Mudd, who leads the Environmental Law and Policy Center’s Diesel Pollution Reduction Initiative, calls to discuss the Volkswagon Diesel Settlement; Amy shares a list of recyclable items that may surprise you and much more!