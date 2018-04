× On the Road 04/21/2018: Restaurateur Lidia Bastianich, Indycar’s Robert Wickens and much more!

Today on the show, best-selling author, restaurateur and Emmy Award winner Lidia Bastianich talks with Dane about her new book of memoirs. Driver Robert Wickens shares his experience competing in his first season with the Verizon Indycar Series. Capping off the show, Top Chef star and restaurateur Chef Richard Blais gives a rundown of his book and the new podcast.

