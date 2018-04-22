× Karen Conti |Full Show 4/22/2018

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show, guests include:

Dr. Andrew Young, author of Fight or Flight: Negotiating Crisis on The Front Line, discusses the art and science of hostage negotiations, and Brendan Max, Chief of the Forensic Science Division at the Cook County Public Defender Office, shares the latest developments in forensic science.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.