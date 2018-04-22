× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 4.22.18 | Tribune Book of the Chicago White Sox, Bill Murray & ‘Heartbreak Hotel’

This week on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning:

The Tribune’s Joe Knowles joins Dean and the gang to preview The Chicago Tribune Book of the Chicago White Sox: A Decade-by-Decade History, a comprehensive and in-depth guide to the Sox through their entire existence as a team.

Floyd Mutrux, writer and director of Heartbreak Hotel and co-writer of the smash hit musical Million Dollar Quartet stops by to talk about the new show and look at the real stories that inspired it.

Dean also shares his conversation with legendary comedian and Chicagoland native Bill Murray from the new Murray Bros. Caddyshack restaurant in Rosemont. Murray looks back at the film that inspired the restaurant and his memories from the night the lights went on at Wrigley.



All this and more on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning!