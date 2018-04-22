× Chef Richard Blais Brings Fun and Food to Fans at Cooper Hawk!

Trancendant Culinary Showmantrepreneur (and all around good guy) Chef Richard Blais joins Dane while “On The Road” in Chicago with Cooper’s Hawk Winery. Hear as Richard and VP of Culinary and CH’s Beverage Matt McMillin preview Richard’s appearance and collaboration. Listen and Richard fills us in on the excitement of sharing his book “So Good” around the country and the nonstop action-packed fun of his new podcast “Starving For Attention”. Ghosts, aliens and celestial-inspired braised short ribs are on the menu for this conversation and for all things RB head to richardblais.net.

