Bill Murray arrives for the North American premiere of "Isle of Dogs" at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Bill Murray brings Murray Bros. Caddyshack to Rosemont
Dean shares his conversation with legendary comedian and Chicagoland native Bill Murray from the new Murray Bros. Caddyshack restaurant in Rosemont. Murray looks back at the film that inspired the restaurant and his memories from the night the lights went on at Wrigley.