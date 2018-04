× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/21/18: Steve Lohr, Lena Singer, David Lynch

Amy Guth talks to Steve Lohr from the New York Times about a change in GE’s business model. Lena Singer breaks d own the best workplaces for women in Chicago (http://www.chicagobusiness.com/article/20180412/ISSUE01/180419961/the-best-workplaces-for-women). Later, Washington Post’s David Lynch explains a new study that warns of potential dangers of using made-in-China electronics.