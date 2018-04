× Startup Showcase: The Retail Apocalypse & Positive Educational Progress

Today on the Startup Showcase host Scott Kitun takes a few calls and talks about the retail apocalypse with falling retail giants like Carsons, Toys R Us, and Sears. Scott concludes the show with a few thoughts on the inter-disciplinary program between the Illinois Institute of Technology and the Kaplan Institute.

