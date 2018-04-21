× Sociologist talks the likelihood of Roseanne promoting a pro-Trump conspiracy on human trafficking

Social media is a huge platform to spread a message. Actress Roseanne Barr was recently tweeting some questionable things that the world is trying to understand. The Daily Beast quotes Barr on Twitter saying, “President Trump has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world. Hundreds each month. He has broken up trafficking rings in high places everywhere.” Recently, fans were speculating that the Trump supporter had “secretly been takeout and swapped out with an imposter as part of a massive ‘deep state’ conspiracy,” The Daily Beast reports. Sociologist Robert Bartholomew joins The Matt Bubala Show to discuss.

ABC recently started airing Barr’s television show again, which had spent 21 years off air. Trump called Barr to congratulate her on the success of the show again. In November, she showed support of the a conspiracy theory called QAnon, which alleges Satanism and sex-trafficking by Trump opponents. That week, she was seen tweeting a message telling the QAnon to message her.

Bartholomew says this conspiracy is a result of social delusion and this is not the first time stories like this have surfaced on the Internet. So, where do these ideas stem from? Bartholomew says “conspiracies are theories that explain events or circumstances. Hundreds of years ago, there were rumors that the King [of France] was having kids abducted off the streets so they could bathe in their blood. These claims are nothing new. It has happened many times in American history.” Do people really believe that the government is involved in a sex trafficking ring and drink the blood of babies? Bartholomew says that it comes down to “human condition and human nature” where humans “create meaning during times of crisis.” He explains that the Internet has helped contribute to “polarization of views.” Thus, if people believe a certain thing, they can reinforce other stories that reinforce their beliefs.

