× Pete McMurray 4/21/18

Pete’s in for John Williams, and he’s talking Chicago history with Ellen Shubart, author of the new book “What’s With Chicago?” Comedian Kevin Nealon stops by to reflect on his long, storied career before his weekend at City Winery. ABC’s Jim Ryan gives an update from Barbara Bush’s funeral. Later, Andy Murray gives an update on his new Rosemont restaurant, Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant.