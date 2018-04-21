× OTL #601: Fritz Kaegi’s plans, Racial equity and local transportation, Pope Francis as a merciful leader

Mike Stephen wonders about video games these days and then chats with Democratic nominee for Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi on how he plans to remove politics from influencing the Assessor’s Office, talks to Olatunji Oboi Reed, founder of Equiticity, about Car2Go’s car sharing pilot that excludes of the south and west sides of Chicago, and calls over to Rome to check in with the editor of Crux, John Allen Jr, about the mercy of Pope Francis. The local music this week is powered by The Claudettes.

