× Matt Bubala Full Show 4-21-18: N. Korea treaty, Tribune Tower redevelopment, Southwest flight death, pro-Trump conspiracies

In this full show podcast, Matt Bubala and Roger Badesch talk about the treaty to formally end the Korean War. Later on, listeners share their thoughts on the nuclear testing. Matt talks about the death of the popular DJ Avicii, while listeners remember other deaths that occurred this date in history. Bubala also talks about Southwest Airlines’ decision after last week’s crash that left a woman dead. Later on, one world traveler listener calls from Rome. Matt and Roger share their travel adventures and tips. At 3:30 a.m., Robert Bartholomew joins the conversation. Also, hear the debate between Roger, Matt and listeners on the remodeling of the historic Tribune Tower.