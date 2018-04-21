× Freddy & Francine’s neverending folk-pop-soul train stops in Chicago

Dave Hoekstra welcomes soul-pop/folk/roots/wild card duo Freddy & Francine – aka Lee Ferris and Bianca Caruso – who bring their powerhouse vocal harmonies and soulful hooks to the Nocturnal Journal.

Along with a few live songs, they talk about taking the leap to move from LA to Nashville and co-writing in the Nashville scene, the problem with getting boxed into the “Americana” genre, the process behind coming up with a great hook, the breadth of their individual work outside the band (from Million Dollar Quartet to a TV pilot shot in Joni Mitchell’s house) and more.

Catch Freddy & Francine at Uncommon Ground in Edgewater, Sunday April 22 at 7pm.