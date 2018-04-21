× Episode 14- Producer Marcos “Kosine” Palacios: From conquering defeat to not missing a beat

If you hear the school bells ring in a song, just know it was produced by Chicago’s own, Marcos “Kosine” Palacios. 1/2 of ‘Da Internz’ production team and 9x Grammy nominated producer.

In this episode with Marsha Lyles and Dometi Pongo, Kosine shares his struggles with failed attempts at Grammy wins and battling the ebbs and flows of the music industry. He’s gone from contemplating his music career on his Aunt’s couch to now sitting on a couch with fellow industry leaders for an all male talk show series, ‘The Mancave,’ on the BET Network.

While Kosine was mid-sentence speaking about his journey he receives a call from, Jeff Johnson, BET personality and one of the executive producers of ‘The Mancave’. Jeff shares the reason it took 5 years to launch the show and why ’Mancave’ needed a personality like Kosine.

Kosine lit up the room with laughter as he talked about working with Nikki Minaj, witnessing twerking grandmothers at a Bulls game the night prior and shedding light on his relationship with his father.

