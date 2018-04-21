× Analyzing the new ‘Solo’ TV spots, Are you Han or Lando?, and more

New TV spots for SOLO: A Star Wars Story hit this week along with new merch hitting the shelves. Billy Mac joins us this week to review what we’ve seen and found. Are you Han or Lando? We take a test to find out. Mark Hamill talks about his interest about his continued involvement in the STAR WARS saga, and we analyze what he said. Prep work continues for RFR’s SOLO in OHIO…Get your tickets now! The RFR Jukebox is fired up and we listen to some amazing show jingles created by listeners. Plus, Puppet Lando reads us the limited edition Denny’s STAR WARS menu, we look at an excerpt from the lastest saga novel, “Star Wars: Last Shot”, we pay tribute to a largely unrecognized Resistance pilot from THE LAST JEDI, we research the correct way to pronounce “Han” and more.