Wintrust Business Lunch 04/20/18: Self-scanning improved, Gen Z in the workforce, Money Smart Week and an improved sales force

Andrea Hanis checks in with Steve Bertrand, on yet another innovation in self-scanning at grocery stores. And she fills us in on Record Store Day, happening tomorrow. Then, LaSalle Network CEO Tom Gimbel tells Steve how new college graduates are faring in the workforce. MorningStar Director of Personal Finance Christine Benz answers some of your financial questions and concerns for Money Smart Week. And, Sales QB Founder David McAley describes how the industry of sales is improving.