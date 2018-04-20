Video: Weekend Warning with moves

Posted 10:21 PM, April 20, 2018, by , Updated at 10:18PM, April 20, 2018

Now that it finally feels like spring in Chicago, there are plenty of fun activities on the calendar this weekend including the Walk and Roll at Soldier Field and the Boy Band Bar Crawl in Wrigleyville. Violeta Podrumedic reminds you to use the Traffix Chicago app to help say “bye bye bye” to traffic delays.

