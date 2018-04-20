× The Opening Bell 4/20/18: Brian Sumers Reassuring Flyers, “Flying is just incredibly safe”

A steady week from the markets as Steve Grzanich checked in with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) to discuss the changes in the tariff talks, but also the impacts of wage changes in the labor market. Brian Sumers (Airline Business Reporter at Skift.com) the reassured listeners about how safe airline travel has become over the years, and how the Southwest accident this week was an unfortunate one-off situation.