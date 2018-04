× Steve Cochran Show 04.20.18: Bananas and sour cream

Today we got to the bottom of your weird family habits that you didn’t know were weird until you left home. You mean sour cream and bananas aren’t a treat? Wendy Snyder is our celebrity guest for Match Game. Steve Stone weighs in on the Sox. Carley Steel from Entertainment Tonight updates us on Carrie Underwood’s face and it’s actually sunny outside.