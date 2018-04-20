× Steve and Johnnie Live in Studio! Comedian Arsenio Hall, The Chicago Pizza Summit and Ann Marie Sheffler and | Full Show (April 19th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti V! (April 19th) We welcome WGN Radio Hall Of Fame members, Steve and Johnnie who join Patti live in Studio! Then, Ann Marie Sheffler jumps on air to discuss an exciting comedy show coming up. Then, Arsenio Hall is making his triumphant return to Chicago this Friday and Saturday to showcase his new standup at Zanies Comedy Club Rosemont. Finally, Patti sits down with Brand Manager for Old Style, Anthony Spina to discuss the upcoming Chicago Pizza Summit taking place at Thalia Hall this year. This year the Summit celebrates pizza from all over Chicago along with music from Chicago group, Twin Peaks. Thanks to Anthony, Chicago has officially reclaimed it’s ‘best pizza’ title. All this and more!

