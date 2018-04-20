× Rachel Stavis: ‘Sister of Darkness: The Chronicles of a Modern Exorcist’

Bill and Wendy speak with secular exorcist and author of “Sister of Darkness: The Chronicles of a Modern Exorcist“, Rachel Stavis. Rachel explains how she got into the profession of exorcism, her philosophy on religion and the spirit world, the different types of spiritual entities, the afterlife, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.