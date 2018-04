× Michael Levin on the art of ghost writing and the amazing story of his great-uncle, holocaust survivor Jacques Graubart

Accomplished author Michael Levin talks about the art of ghost writing, how his company can help you write your own book and the amazing story of his great-uncle, holocaust survivor Jacques Graubart, in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

