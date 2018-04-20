Meet Dorothy: Kalie Kaimann from “The Wizard of Oz”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by actress Kalie Kaimann. Kalie, who plays Dorothy in the national tour of "The Wizard of Oz," talks about her acting career, how it feels to take on an iconic role as Dorothy, and performs "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

“The Wizard of Oz” is coming to The Chicago Theatre from May 8th through May 20th, 2018. Tickets are available online at www.chicagotheatre.com.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.