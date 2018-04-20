× Illinois State Representative Sara Feigenholtz, Professor Melissa Michelson on James Comey, David Keating on Blagojevich and much more

llinois State Representative Sara Feigenholtz discusses Illinois Department of Children and Family Services transparency.

Menlo College professor Melissa Michelson discusses the furor surrounding James Comey’s book.

Institute for Free Speech President David Keating discusses the Supreme Court refusing to hear former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich’s appeal.

Chicago criminal defense attorney Donna Rotunno joins the show to talk about defending her clients in the MeToo era.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich discuss breaking legal news involving Trump’s hiring of Rudy Giuliani, a decision on criminal prosecution in Prince’s death, the Cosby trial, and many other issues in a jam-packed episode of Legal Face-Off.