Cook County (Ill.) Treasurer Maria Pappas, front, addresses a question from a panel during a debate of hopefuls to be the Illinois Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2004, on Illinois Public Radio in Chicago, as former Chicago School Board President and lawyer Gery Chico, left listens. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Carrera)
Cook County Treasure Maria Pappas on the annual tax sale and the deadline to pay delinquent taxes is fast approaching
Cook County (Ill.) Treasurer Maria Pappas, front, addresses a question from a panel during a debate of hopefuls to be the Illinois Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2004, on Illinois Public Radio in Chicago, as former Chicago School Board President and lawyer Gery Chico, left listens. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Carrera)
Cook County Treasure Maria Pappas joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the annual tax sale and the deadline to pay delinquent taxes which is fast approaching. You can pay your delinquent taxes HERE. If you have any questions you can call (312) 443-5100.