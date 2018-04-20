× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.20.18: We will miss you JC

Today’s guests include exorcist & author Rachel Stavis, TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner, and actress Kalie Kaimann, who plays Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz” National Tour. Bill, Wendy, and Steve take the time to remember one of our very own, former Director of Engineering and Walk of Fame member, Jim Carollo. They also talk about modern-day exorcism, “Westworld,” The Wizard of Oz, and much more.

