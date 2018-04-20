In this Nov. 14, 2017 photo, Dermot Mulroney poses for a portrait in New York.(Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)
Actor Dermot Mulroney is beyond nice!
Actor Dermot Mulroney joins John to share what some of his favorite roles and lines have been, from “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” to “Young Guns,” to “New Girl.” See the Northwestern University alumnus tonight with Stephen Colbert in “A Starry Night.”