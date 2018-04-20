”Superstar Shakeup: Ziggler to Raw, Giuliani to Legal Team” Episode 76, April 20, 2018
A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee
What will have a more lasting impact: Cena and Nikki breaking up or Comey’s book?
James Comey = Kevin Nash
Mitch McConnell = Linda McMahon
We preview the most anticipated Pay-Per-View since Great Balls of Fire, The Greatest Royal Rumble
Buy The Donald: How Trump Turned Presidential Politics Into Pro Wrestling for only $3.16! So The Donald and Vince’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written). Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so!