Wintrust Business Lunch 4/19/18: Recycling Electronics on Earth Day, Hacking Personal Routers, & Marquette's Journalism Program

Earth Day is this Sunday and people are more aware of the environment more than ever, and John Shergerian explained how to properly recycle electronics with ERI. Bill Geiger told Steve Bertrand about the basics you need for a comfortable retirement, Ian Sherr explained how personal internet routers are being targeted by hackers, and Ilyce Glink explained how Illinois is working to help lessen the tax burden on residents with a new legal proposal. Steve then closed out the program by checking in with the students visiting from Marquette University’s Deidrich College of Communication.