What makes streetwear designer Fat Tiger stand out in a crowded fashion field?

King Rello, Joe Freshgoods, Vic Lloyd and Des Money from streetwear designer and fashion group Fat Tiger join Justin to talk about their deal with the movie “Rampage,” how they are a true independent power, the impact they have on popular culture, staying true to their Chicago roots, the uniqueness of their products, how they like to tell stories through their clothes, how they manage to set trends in the fashion industry and how their biggest weapon is their authenticity.

