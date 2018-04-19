× WGN Radio Theater’s Lisa Wolf gets a preview of “Heartbreak Hotel”

WGN Radio Theatre’s Lisa Wolf attended a sneak peek of “Heartbreak Hotel” – the live musical which will make its debut at Broadway in Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse beginning June 30, 2018. Lisa had the opportunity to interview Elvis (Eddie Clendening) Guitarist Scotty Moore (Matt Codina) Writer/Director (Floyd Mutrux) and Producer (Scott Prisand). “Heartbreak Hotel” is the prequel to Million Dollar Quartet, the longest-running Chicago musical, and features hit songs from the King himself as well as the legends who influenced his iconic music.