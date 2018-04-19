× Video: Live from Studio 435: Frisbie

Frisbie (Liam Davis, Gerald Dowd, Steve Frisbie), one of the all-time great Chicago bands, join Justin in-studio to talk about the trajectory of their career, how their music continues to live on, how they approach the band in 2018, the plans for writing and recording new music and their upcoming 20th anniversary show at Martyrs’. The band also plays a couple of songs live in-studio including “Shine” and a brand new tune called “Long Shot.” Frisbie!

