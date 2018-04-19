× Top Five@5 (4/20/18):The “poop train” causes havoc, Howard Schultz explains “racial bias” training, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, April 19th, 2018:

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz explains to Gayle King why his company is closing 8,000 stores for a day of “racial bias” training, former FBI director James Comey tells Jake Tapper why he wrote his memoir, Prince’s cousin reacts to news that there would be no charges in the musician’s death, residents react to a train full of feces being stalled Parrish, PA, and Jimmy Kimmel comes up with a list of locations for President Trump’s proposed meeting with Kim Jong Un.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3493797/3493797_2018-04-19-194937.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​