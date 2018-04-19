× Thought Leader Doug Myers: Recapping the Tax Year. Preparing for Next Year’s Changes

With a turbulent tax year under our belt, Steve Grzanich broke it all down with the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader, and this week he chatted with Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank). They reminded listeners of the new tax changes for next year (while filing is at the top of mind), where inflation might go by this time in 2019, and the biggest trends to the private banking sector – will consumers embrace the digital shift, or will traditional methods keep up with the changing times?