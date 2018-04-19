The Opening Bell 4/19/18: How To Pass Down A Family Business to The Next Generation
The stress from the tax season is over and Steve Grzanich checked in with the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader to recap the rocky tax hurdles and prepare consumers for the changes head for 2019. Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) shared all of the latest details. Todd Stetson (Co-author of “Memos to Dan: Entrepreneurial Lessons from a Father to His Son“) then provided input from his experience of handing down a family business to the next generation in his latest book.