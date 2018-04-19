× The Mincing Rascals 04.19.18: “A Higher Loyalty,” Sean Hannity and Michael Cohen, babies on the Senate floor, baseball season

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio and Scott Stantis and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. They discuss certain obscure details in James Comey’s newly released A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership. The Rascals also debate the value of Sean Hannity’s defense of his relationship with Attorney Michael Cohen. They debate on the vote for babies to be allowed on the U.S. Senate floor. Plus, they discuss Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s comments on the length of the baseball season.

Steve recommends “Southcliffe” on Netflix.

Patti recommends her Metropolis Performing Arts Centre performance Friday night and “Wild Wild County” on Netflix.

Eric recommends “The Stairwell” in Chicago Magazine and the Spot Hero app.

Scott recommends listening to a conversation with Ted Rall at the Seminary Co-op.

John recommends Make Your Kid a Money Genius (Even If You’re Not) by New York Times Best Seller Beth Kobliner.