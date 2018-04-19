× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 4-19-18

What an amazing show we have for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with Chicago Cares CEO Jenne Myers about the importance of volunteering and the upcoming Serve-a-Thon, Jay Chandrasekhar, Erik Stolhanske, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Kevin Heffernan of the Broken Lizard comedy group talk about their new film, “Super Troopers 2,” the tremendous local band Frisbie chat about their upcoming 20th anniversary show at Martyrs’ (and also play a few songs live!), the crew from Fat Tiger explain what it takes to stand out in a crowded fashion field and we end the show with a special Thursday edition of the “Chicago Accent Challenge!”

