× The Carry Out 4-19-18: “They are closing the Carson’s in Lincolnwood? Where am I going to get my rayon shirts for when I club DJ?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Rudy Giuliani joining President Trump’s legal team, Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown announcing her run for Chicago mayor, Toni Preckwinkle becoming the head of the Cook County Democrats, Carson’s closing after the parent company failed to find a buyer, the Cubs beating the Cardinals at Wrigley, the Sox getting set to take on the Astros at home this weekend, the Bears opening their season against the Green Bay Packers and Senator Tammy Duckworth making history by bringing her baby to the Senate floor.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio