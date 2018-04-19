× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.19.18: Dave reads the law

Winter is over! John Williams imitates bathroom talk with regards to Starbucks. Iesha Champs, the single mother of 5 that graduated law school explains how she stayed the course and made her dream a reality. ABC’s David Kerley talks about the Southwest Airlines engine explosion and Senator Dick Durbin checks in on the countries pressing topics. Steve’s off friend Arsenio Hall is coming to Zannies this weekend and he paid the show a visit as well.