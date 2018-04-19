× Roe Conn Full Show (4/19/18): Tom Skilling forecasts the return of spring-like weather, Anthony Ponce wants to drive your around, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, April 19th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte previews a piece about prisoners from Stateville prison working on debates team to have parole reinstated, Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard looks at the likelihood CIA Director Mike Pompeo will be confirmed as the next Secretary of State, Tom Skilling looks at the final arrival of spring-like conditions, NBC’s Lester Holt has the latest on a fatal incident aboard a Southwest flight that caused a woman to be partially sucked out a window, attorney Mike Monico explains what the DOJ inspector general referring criminal charges against FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to the US attorney’s office in Washington, Top Five@5 features Starbuck’s CEO Howard Schultz trying to explain to Gale King why his company will be closing 8,000 stores for ‘racial bias training,’ Roe has an idea for Stormy Daniels’ next project, and Anthony Ponce debuts his new video series based the podcast of the same name “Backseat Rider” -which featured Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

