Powell at the Park Podcast, Episode 7: Chicago Tribune's Paul Sullivan on the Cubs and Sox; Zach Schonbrun Author of "The Performance Cortex"

On this week’s episode Kevin talks with the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan (7:18) about the Cubs and White Sox, and all the postponements around baseball. Then Kevin talks with Zach Schonbrun (24:02) about his new book, “The Performance Cortex: How Neuroscience is Redefining Athletic Genius.”

