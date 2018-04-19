CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 05: Players and fans stand during the National Anthem before the Opening Day home game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 5, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Powell at the Park Podcast, Episode 7: Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan on the Cubs and Sox; Zach Schonbrun Author of “The Performance Cortex”
CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 05: Players and fans stand during the National Anthem before the Opening Day home game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 5, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
On this week’s episode Kevin talks with the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan (7:18) about the Cubs and White Sox, and all the postponements around baseball. Then Kevin talks with Zach Schonbrun (24:02) about his new book, “The Performance Cortex: How Neuroscience is Redefining Athletic Genius.”