× New York Times Best Selling Author Beth Kobliner partners with SNL Actress Kate McKinnon to knock some financial sense into you

New York Times Best Selling Author Beth Kobliner writes Get a Financial Life: Personal Finance in Your Twenties and Thirties, a book that teaches financial awareness. She highlights two people who thrived financially, giving their children a unique amount of opportunities to prosper themselves. Watch below as she joins Kate McKinnon, giving a group of children some sound money advice.