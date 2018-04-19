Mike Monico explains how former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe may have broken the law

Posted 8:10 PM, April 19, 2018, by , Updated at 04:19PM, April 20, 2018

Mike Monico

Mike Monico joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk explain what the DOJ inspector general referring criminal charges against FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to the US attorney’s office in Washington means for Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in 2016 election.

